Kim and Kanye Battle Rumor Mill, Re-Enact Piano Scene From 'Big'

Kim Kardashian Kanye West dating

By Kat Giantis

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have marked another milestone in their fledgling romance: dual damage control. Insiders are putting the kibosh on whispers that the pair's hookup dates back to the rapper's relationship with Amber Rose, which fizzled in 2010, and Kim's mercifully brief, made-for-TV marriage to Kris Humphries.

Sources assure TMZ that while the longtime friends have "flirted on and off" since 2004 and "always felt a spark," they "never acted inappropriately" while they were with their former flames.

Amber has previously branded Kim a "home wrecker," and a Kris confidant just gave Radar Online an earful of bitterness and bile.

"When Kris found out about Kim going public with Kanye, he told his friends he wanted to tell West, 'Good luck, dude. You are going to need it,'" the spy snipes. "Kris knows that while he was with Kim, he was completely faithful, and he has serious doubts that she could say the same."

