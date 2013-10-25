Kim and Kanye's sparkly, post-engagement appearance and rumored prenup plan

By Kat Giantis

Kim Kardashian seared corneas with her flawless, conflict-free 15-carat engagement ring on Thursday night, but it was all for a good cause. The reality star joined newly minted fiancé Kanye West for their first post-question-popping red-carpet appearance, sporting their signature black (him) and white (her) styles at the Dream for Future Africa Foundation Gala at Spago in Beverly Hills.

But the pair, who ignited a paparazzi frenzy as they arrived hand in hand, aren't just coordinating their outfits. Seems they're also synchronizing their assets. Despite reports to the contrary, Kim and Kanye will sign a prenuptial agreement, reports TMZ.

Sources, however, stress that the reason for the financial protection has nothing to do with their commitment to one another or their hopes for the relationship. Instead, "they're both business people and know given their vast wealth, it's just the smart thing to do to have a prenup."

Still, Kardashian's ironclad prenup with second husband Kris Humphries didn't save her from the hassle of a drawn-out divorce process after their ill-fated union fizzled after 72 days.

Word is, Kim is worth more than Yeezy, and her late attorney father repeatedly reminded her of the "necessity of having clear contracts when it came to money."

But baby North's parents apparently plan to fund a "fat joint account" for living expenses.

This story contradicts a far less believable tale from earlier this week, which claimed Kanye, who has never met a diamond-studded facemask he didn't covet and who pleaded for Kim to marry him on a Jumbotron, thought prenups were "tacky."

"He loves Kim too much for that to even cross his mind," said a source. "He thinks of his money and his accomplishments and hers and he wants to share them with her -- no strings attached. … It's all about love, nothing else matters."

Somehow, we doubt Kim's mom-ager, Kris Jenner, has such romantic notions about the family fortune.

