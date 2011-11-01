Kim K.'s Marriage Katastrophe: The Publicity-Packed Aftermath

By Kat Giantis

Hours after filing for divorce from Kris Humphries on Monday, Kim Kardashian was rewarded with the thing she loves the most: tons and tons of attention.

She flashed her bare ring finger and a sad face as she ran the paparazzi gauntlet at Los Angeles International Airport, where the tireless self-promoter caught a flight to Australia to push her Kardashian Kollection purse line.

In her wake, Kim left speculation that her 72-day marriage was a matrimonial mockery, nay a hoax and a scam. Yes, we, too, are clutching our pearls over such shocking, shocking accusations.

Click on for the latest, from who gets Kim's massive engagement sparkler to what love really had to do with it ...