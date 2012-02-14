Kim Kardashian's Rendezvous With Reggie Bush Sparks Reunion Rumors

By Kat Giantis

Did the prospect of being single on Valentine's Day prompt Kim Kardashian to rendezvous with a former flame? Multiple outlets report the soon-to-be-ex Mrs. Kris Humphries met up with onetime love Reggie Bush on Sunday at the Beverly Hills Hotel.

According to TMZ, Kim, 31, and the NFL player, 26, laughed and smiled during their E! camera-free brunch date, which was supposedly just the latest in a series of recent meet-ups for the exes (seen at left celebrating V-Day in 2010).

"They sat in the outdoor patio area for almost two hours eating, laughing and definitely flirting," a source relays to Hollywood Life. "They sat toward the back in the patio, which is more intimate and private. Kim looked really pretty and was very friendly with everyone, and so was Reggie."

Word is, the pair happily greeted fans who approached during their public chow-down, signing autographs and taking pictures.

But Life & Style has a slightly less schmoopy take on the reunion, noting that they each had a friend in tow and were "cautious not to get too close."

"They were being careful, you could tell," says a spy. "Kim gave Reggie a kiss goodbye on the cheek."

Since Kim's Oct. 31 split with Humphries, she's been repeatedly linked to Reggie, whom she parted ways with in 2010 after three years of on-off coupledom.

"He's been supportive to her since the breakup of her marriage, and they wanted to go out for lunch," an insider tells L&S. "It wasn't romantic. If Kim had any feelings that it was going to be romantic, she wouldn't have gone somewhere so public."

Meanwhile, in private (or whatever counts for private in the Kardashians' world), she has stepdad Bruce Jenner on high alert. Click on for more ...