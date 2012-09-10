Kristen Stewart Grumpily Exits Toronto in Rob's Grubby Hat

By Kat Giantis

Kristen Stewart put on a reasonably happy face (for her) last week as she made her first post-cheating scandal appearance to promote "On the Road" at the Toronto International Film Festival. But behind the scenes, she was apparently her usual prickly self.

While jetting out of town on Sunday, K.Stew, flashing a splint on her oft-used middle finger, allegedly told a bodyguard assigned to escort her through the airport, "Don't [bleeping] touch me, dude."

Presumably, he didn't point out to her that she might have drawn a bit less attention had she opted not to wear a stomach-baring white tank top, black bra and, most notably, Robert Pattinson's sweat-stained baseball cap.

For those keeping track, that's the same Baltimore Orioles hat the actress sported on Aug. 20, when she stepped out in public for the first time since being captured two-timing Rob with her "Snow White and the Huntsman" director Rupert Sanders.

During a press conference at TIFF, Stewart, 22, insisted that everything was "totally fine" with Pattinson, 26, although neither has commented on the exact status of their former live-in relationship.

But she sure does like to wear his clothes. Kristen arrived at the film festival in Rob's IRIE T-shirt and unwisely donned another of his baseball hats during her caught-on-camera rendezvous with Sanders.

Speaking of her Mini Cooper-set canoodling with the filmmaker, it seems three weeks before those photos were snapped, she dropped a squick-inducing bomb during an interview with Vogue UK. Click on for the details …