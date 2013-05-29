Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are dunzo (yeah, yeah, again)

Miley Cyrus Liam Hemsworth

By Kat Giantis

Just days after Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth were believed back at cruising speed on the bumpy road to love, they've hit another pothole. A big one. The capricious pair of almost four years have ended their engagement and are now kaput, says Us Weekly.

"They are definitely over," relays a source, with another quoting Cyrus, 20, as telling a pal, "We're done."

Hemsworth, 23, who popped the question almost exactly a year ago with a 3.5-carat gold-and-diamond Neil Lane ring, was apparently the one to pull the plug, blaming an overdose of "drama," Miley's so-called "childish" rebellion (or, what we regular folk call being 20) and his general unhappy state in recent months as the romance hit the skids.

According to Us, he also received a strong shove toward singledom from brothers Chris and Luke, who were not fans of the relationship.

"They wanted him to end the romance for good," tattles an insider. "Liam's brothers had heart-to-hearts with him because they were worried. Each time, he was more receptive. … His brothers told him, 'You're miserable, and we hate that.' They were tired of Liam being hurt by Miley."

But it seems Hemsworth wasn't completely blameless in the couple's troubles. He jetted off to Australia shortly after tabloid reports surfaced claiming he cozied up to January Jones at an Oscar bash in February.

Over the next few months, amid rumors of postponed wedding plans, Miley's engagement ring regularly disappeared then reappeared.

News of this latest rift comes just a few weeks after Us saw Cyrus and Hemsworth locking lips during a party at her house and declared the engagement a go. But now the mag echoes a recent Life & Style report by alleging they're sleeping in separate bedrooms, an "awkward" arrangement that one spy dubs "strange."

Word is, Miley has yet to give back her engagement sparkler, so be prepared for another possible chapter in this long-running saga (the pair parted ways twice in 2010 before reconciling in the spring of 2011). In the meantime, take a look back at their fickle romance …