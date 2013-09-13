Miley debuts dark new 'do as Liam breakup talk grows louder

Miley Cyrus brunette dark hair

By Kat Giantis

In a nice change of pace, Miley Cyrus has done something that doesn't need to be labeled "NSFW." Seems the twerk enthusiast has traded in her peroxide pixie cut for a fetching but less eye-catching brunette 'do. In a YouTube video posted Thursday, a chocolate-tressed Miley is seen greeting fans while exiting her hotel.

But her mane makeover doesn't mean much else has changed: As the popster, 20, gamely posed for photos, she took every opportunity to waggle her overworked tongue.

The brown locks were apparently a recent switch-up. Earlier on Thursday, she was photographed strolling in the City of Light sporting her usual bleach-blond coif.

Miley recently confessed that she was over her short cut: "I'm secretly tugging on it every night and taking Viviscal [a hair growth vitamin]. I'm not going to lie. But I'm going to rock it while I have it!"

Coincidentally (or not), her new 'do comes on the heels of reports alleging that fiancée Liam Hemsworth spent time in the company of a brown-haired mystery woman at the Toronto International Film Festival.

The New York Post alleges he was spied "locking lips with a random brunette" on Saturday, an accusation his rep adamantly denies.

It's been a busy week for the Aussie actor's spokesman, who also dismissed an Us Weekly report that says he's been sending "graphic" text messages to January Jones, whom he was first accused of cozying up to during a pre-Oscars bash in February (fueling the rumors: They were photographed together in the backseat of a car).

"The story of Liam Hemsworth and January Jones is entirely fabricated by Us Weekly," the mouthpiece asserts in a statement. "There is no truth whatsoever to this tabloid fiction."

According to Us, the "Mad Men" actress, 35, has been consoling Hemsworth, 23, over Miley's makeover from wholesome Disney darling to "wild child." Jones' rep denies this is the case.

Either way, things aren't looking good for the couple's on-again, off-again four-year romance.

