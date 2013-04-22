Miley ditches engagement ring (again) after rumored squabble with Liam

Miley ring

By Kat Giantis

A sure sign you're not mature enough to get married? You take off your engagement ring at the first sign of trouble. And so it goes with Miley Cyrus, who has once again jettisoned the massive sparkler that Liam Hemsworth slipped on her finger last June, reports People.

"Miley and Liam had another argument before the weekend," says a source, "and the engagement ring is off again."

The bauble was noticeably absent on Thursday when Cyrus strutted for paparazzi in butt cheek-showcasing white short-shorts, a black tank top, gold accessories and bright red lips while shopping in Los Angeles.

Hemsworth, for his part, stepped out without Cyrus on Saturday, hitting the City Year Spring Break event in Los Angeles with brother Chris.

According to People, the pair's "rift deepened" after her return earlier this month from Miami, where she was snapped smoking a mystery (ahem) substance on a hotel balcony. But they are apparently still cohabiting at her Toluca Lake, Calif., estate.

This is the second time in two months that Cyrus, 20, has flashed a bare digit. The ring also disappeared in March, right after rumors surfaced alleging Hemsworth, 23, had cozied up to January Jones at an Oscar party.

As rumors swirled, he winged Down Under for an extended visit with his family, and she insisted her diamond was at the jewelers. By the time he returned to Los Angeles, the starlet had put the ring back on.

This latest rock removal comes on the heels of a report that the capricious couple of three-plus years had decided to postpone their wedding, which was initially planned for this summer.

According to the People insider, they decided it was the "mature thing to do."

"They don't want to get married until they figure out their problems," explains the spy. "But Miley is very worried about losing Liam. She is crazy about him."

Click on for more photos of Miley flashing her bare finger (and bare legs in booty shorts) …