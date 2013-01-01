Nasty New Year's fight for Sofia Vergara and fiancé?

Sofia Vergara New Year's fight gossip Giantis Wonderwall

by Kat Giantis

For a sitcom star, Sofia Vergara sure seems to thrive on drama. The New York Post says the "Modern Family" bombshell kicked off 2013 by getting into a heated argument with fiancé Nick Loeb at a Miami club, a tiff that purportedly ended with her dress ripped and her cleavage more exposed than usual.

The supposed squabble took place a few hours after the couple kissed in the New Year during a bash at the Delano Hotel. But the mood must have shifted once they arrived at hot spot Story, because they reportedly started bickering in the VIP section.

A short time later, businessman Loeb "got into a dispute" with someone at a nearby table, and "pushing and shoving" ensued.

"Sofia stepped in to try to calm the situation, but somehow she ended up getting pushed and shoved also," relays an insider. "Her strapless dress was torn or pulled down in the melee, exposing her cleavage in front of other people and her [21-year-old] son, Manolo, who was so offended he left the club. It was crazy."

The spy says Loeb "was pulled away from Sofia and those at the next table by security guards, who dragged him out of the VIP section and threw him out of the club. Sofia followed him."

Vergara "was never hit," chimes in another snitch. "None of the drama was Sofia's fault, but despite the big scene [Loeb] created, they made up outside the club, and she took him back to their hotel."

Sofia's rep didn't respond to our request for comment on the club contretemps, but the next day, the Colombian actress tweeted a photo of her husband-to-be as they enjoyed "Chinese food night in Miami."

Vergara, 40, got engaged to Loeb, 36, last July following two-plus years of togetherness. The betrothal came just a couple months after they split up amid talk of frequent tiffs and growing tensions over her fame.

As one source hyperbolically told People, they'd broken up and made up "over a million times."

