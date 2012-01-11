Never Say Never: Halle Berry Engaged to Olivier Martinez

By Kat Giantis

"I will never marry again," Halle Berry declared to Oprah in 2004. "I mean it with every bone in my body." Three years later, the twice-divorced star promised In Style, "I will never, never get married again."

But Halle apparently just needed the proper motivation to rethink her anti-matrimonial stance.

People mag confirms that Halle, 45, has accepted a diamond-and-emerald engagement ring from her French actor beau, Olivier Martinez.

The bauble, from jewelry designer Gurhan, appears to be the same eye-catching accessory that Berry stepped out sporting last week, setting off a new round of betrothal speculation.

Us Weekly says Martinez, who hooked up with Halle while filming the still-on-the-shelf thriller "Dark Tide" in the summer of 2010, popped the question over the holidays.

An insider tells the mag that the Oscar winner "had given up on being married, but she trusts Olivier. He makes her feel safe. He's a keeper!"

That trust was in evidence on New Year's Day, when paparazzi captured Martinez, who turns 46 on Thursday, playing on a Malibu beach with her 3-year-old daughter. Halle's five-year romance with Nahla's dad, model Gabriel Aubry, ended in early 2010, and they spent much of last year tussling over custody issues.

