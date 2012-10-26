Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart publicly nuzzle, tackle 'trust issues'

By Kat Giantis

The great Robert Pattinson-Kristen Stewart Reconciliation Tour of 2012 rolls on, and it now has a soundtrack. On Thursday night, the "Twilight" twosome surfaced at a private Prince concert at a Los Angeles club, arriving in the same SUV and ducking inside through a back door, reports TMZ.

"They were tenderly affectionate," a source shares with Wonderwall. "I didn't see them kiss, but they couldn't keep their hands off each other. He was very attentive, and she looked smitten."

Another spy tells us they were "on their feet jamming out to the music" and "seemed to be really into each other."

"He would put his arm around her," observed the bystander, "and she would sort of nuzzle him at moments. It was really cute!"

No word on whether they exchanged a knowing look as Prince belted out, "Baby, you're much too fast," during "Little Red Corvette."

The casually dressed pair reportedly hung around drinking beers with pals after the show ended, and they hid their faces from photographers as they left the show.

It was the first sighting of Rob, 26, and Kristen, 22, together since they returned this week from separate promotional appearances for "Breaking Dawn -- Part 2": He stumped for the vampire franchise Down Under, while she did her best to smile in Japan.

The outing probably won't sit well with Pattinson's pals, who apparently urged him to eighty-six the actress after she was photographed in July having a daytime assignation with Rupert Sanders, her married-with-kids "Snow and the Huntsman" director.

