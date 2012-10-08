Rock Star: Jennifer Aniston Debuts Super-Sized Engagement Sparkler

By Kat Giantis

So much for reports that Jennifer Aniston's engagement ring from Justin Theroux was "understated" and "not that huge." The actress, 43, flashed a behemoth, baby fist-sized rock while getting touchy-feely with her fiancé's face on Saturday in Santa Fe, N.M., where she's filming "We Are the Millers."

Theroux reportedly helped design the finger-crushing, protective eyewear-requiring sparkler with a jeweler pal, and he clearly decided bigger was much, much better.

The never-married actor-screenwriter popped the question to Aniston on Aug. 10 as they quietly celebrated his 41st birthday at a New York restaurant. According to Theroux's rep, the former Mrs. Brad Pitt gave him the "extraordinary gift" of accepting his matrimonial offer.

"Jen cried," a source told Us Weekly. "The proposal was simple. He was surprised she said yes, but he is so happy."

The betrothal came after more than a year of dating, and seven years after Aniston became part of the Pitt-Angelina Jolie tabloid love triangle.

"Having experienced everything you don't want in a partner over time, it starts to narrow down to what you actually do want," Jen explained to the March issue of In Style. "As I get older, I realize what qualities are important in love and what suits me. And what I won't settle for."

Theroux, she told Marie Claire, is "a protector. He's just a good human being and so funny."

Justin has been equally effusive, bubbling that he always goes "to bed thinking I'm the luckiest guy in the world."

