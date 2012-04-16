Romance Report for April 16: Tats, Tongue-Wrestling and More

Neither Jennifer Lopez nor Marc Anthony wasted any time going public with new loves in the wake of their split last July, but TMZ claims the wispy crooner was still harboring hope that they would reconcile.

His divorce filing last week apparently came after a recent "heart to heart" with his estranged wife, who informed him that she was head over heels with backup hoofer-turned-video co-star Casper Smart and was moving forward with him.

TMZ says Anthony, who has flaunted his romance with model Shannon de Lima, was "hurt" and "blindsided" by the revelation because he didn't know the romance had grown so serious, despite the fact that J.Lo has barely left Smart's side in recent months. For the backup hoofer's recent 25th birthday, she even surprised him with a custom pickup truck.

"Marc just has had a very hard time accepting that Jennifer is out of his life, at least romantically," a source explains to the Chicago Sun-Times. "Of course, they will always be connected by both their children and their business interests."