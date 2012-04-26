Romance Report for April 26

By Kat Giantis

No, Really, Jen Totally Doesn't Care About Brad and Angelina

In the days since Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie confirmed that they are heading to the altar after seven years and six kids together, the rumor mill has cranked out several stories about Jennifer Aniston's reaction to the news, ranging from how she's moved on with Justin Theroux and just wants her ex-husband to be happy to how she's curled up in the fetal position.

Now, Us Weekly has weighed in, with an Aniston insider sighing, "She hates it being brought up because she doesn't really care. She feels Angelina can have him. She just wants to move on."

Of course, after so long in the tot trenches with Jolie, Pitt isn't exactly Aniston's to give anymore, but no matter, because she's doing perfectly fine, thanks to the love of Theroux.

"Jen's totally happy with Justin," adds the source. "That's all in the past."

Meanwhile, is there a new version of Brangelina a-brewing? Click on for more ...

