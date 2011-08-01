Romance Report for Aug. 1: Jen and Justin's Lei Over and Much More
By Kat Giantis
Jennifer Aniston has said goodbye to Beverly Hills and aloha to Hawaii. Two days after throwing a farewell bash at her recently sold $40 million mansion, the actress winged to a private Hawaiian island with boyfriend Justin Theroux.
On Sunday, the inseparable, "warp-speed" squeezes were photographed sporting purple leis as they arrived in the tropical paradise.
Cue the proposal rumors in 3 ... 2 ...
The black-clad and boot-wearing actor-screenwriter did the chivalrous thing and carried their bags, while Aniston, in boyfriend jeans and flip-flops, fulfilled her spokesmodel obligations by carrying a refreshing bottle of Smartwater.
According to Us, Theroux, who hits the big 4-0 on Aug. 10, originally planned a summer trip to Hawaii with now-ex-girlfriend Heidi Bivens, who reportedly received her walking papers in the spring.
Meanwhile, People reports that Justin was on hand for Jen's "little going-away" party on Friday at her Architectural Digest-featured estate.
"She plans on spending so much more time in New York," explains an insider. "She just wanted to have one more great get-together with friends at the house before she moved out."
Word is, Aniston and Theroux are also on the hunt for a cozy place to share when they're in Los Angeles.
Read on for lots more romance news ...
