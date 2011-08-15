Romance Report for Aug. 15: Jen and Justin Return to Reality

By Kat Giantis

Expect the stork and sparkler speculation to switch into overdrive now that Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux have bid aloha to Hawaii after two weeks of rest and relaxation. On Saturday, the zero-to-committed lovebirds reportedly winged off Kauai on a private jet, a fitting end to a vacation that had them holed up in a luxurious, $7,000-a-day oceanfront estate.

Jen, 42, and Justin, who celebrated his 40th birthday during the romantic getaway, spent their downtime doing yoga, getting massages, jogging, noshing on meals prepared by a private chef and exploring the island, says Us, with a source adding that the actress was "detoxifying."

"They have talked at length about getting married and starting a family," tattled an insider in the mag's "Trying for a Baby!" cover story. "She is anxious for the next phase of her life and feels like this is the time."

Still, "Neither feels they need to be married to have a baby," says another snitch.

For now, the pair are reportedly focused on finding a home of their own in Los Angeles.

"Justin plans to live with Jennifer," relays a confidant. "The house is definitely something they are deciding on together."

And hey, if things don't work out, Aniston has plenty of options, including New York Jets quarterback Mark Sanchez, 24, who admits to the September issue of GQ that he has a soft spot for the star.

The reason? "She's experienced," gushes Sanchez.