Romance Report for Aug. 2: The Supermodel vs. Salma's Billionaire Hubby

How much does it cost to take care of a billionaire's 4-year-old son? According to seminal supermodel Linda Evangelista, about $46,000 a month. The New York Post says that's the amount she's seeking from ex-boyfriend Francois-Henri Pinault, who is best known as the super-rich guy married to Salma Hayek.

During a financial face-off Monday in Manhattan Family Court, the judge pointed out that if Evangelista's request was met, it "would probably be the largest support order" in the court's history.

Pinault was recently revealed to be the father of Linda's son, Augustin James, who is just one year older than Valentina, his daughter with Hayek (insiders insist no relationship overlap took place). But he has apparently paid bubkes in child support, despite heading up the parent company behind such luxury brands as Gucci, Balenciaga and Yves Saint-Laurent.

In contrast, Valentina has reaped the benefits of the $11.5 billion Pinault family fortune, with her dad reportedly forking over $50,000 a month to a $12 million trust held in her name.

(For the math-deficient, if Augustin received $46,000 a month from day 1 until he turned 21, he would net about $11.6 million.)

Evangelista, 46, is seeking money for drivers and bodyguards ($175,000 a year), a round-the-clock nanny ($80,000 a year), and $7,500 for monthly vacation expenses (the judge nixed that last one).

When Pinault's attorney pointed out that Evangelista is worth about $8 million and made nearly $2 million last year, the judge asked her how many hours she works a week.

"On days when I do not work, I am working on my image," explained the won't-wake-up-for-less-than-$10,000-a-day model. "I have to hit the gym. I have beauty appointments. I have to work toward my next job and maintaining my image, just like an athlete. When I work, it can be a 16-hour day."

The parties are due back in court next month to hear the judge's ruling.