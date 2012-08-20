Romance Report for Aug. 20

By Kat Giantis

PDA Aplenty for Taylor and Teen Beau

Anyone else picturing Taylor Swift swanning around Hyannis Port, Mass., humming, "Summer sun, something's begun, but, oh, oh, the summer nights"? Before you chime in with "tell me more, tell me more," we will: The confessional crooner has spent the last few days exhibiting all the signs of a serious case of puppy love with Conor Kennedy.

On Friday, paparazzi caught a polka dot-covered Taylor, 22, puckering up with Conor, 18, as they hung out with pals on a dock near the Kennedy compound.

The pair squeezed in a lot more PDA during a busy weekend that included attending a Kennedy family wedding Saturday in Boston, taking part in a volleyball game, cuddling up on the beach and holding hands while splashing around in the surf (she wore a 50s-style polka-dot meeMaw bikini; he opted for shorts).

Swift also joined Conor and his clan for Sunday Mass, which was followed by a family visit to the grave of his mother, Mary, who committed suicide in May amid a bitter divorce from Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

In between, the chart-topper happily took time to pose with fans.

As for Taylor reportedly plunking down $5 million for a home adjacent to the Kennedy compound, there might be another explanation besides her moving way too fast with a guy who's still in prep school.

Showbiz 411 speculates that she might have made the purchase to help out the family, who were frozen out of purchasing the property by the longtime owners. One theory is that Taylor, who is based in Nashville, will turn around and sell the house to the Kennedys.