Romance Report for Aug. 28

By Kat Giantis

Estate Too Real for Rob?

Robert Pattinson has maintained a gentleman-like silence on whether he plans to move on after Kristen Stewart's paparazzi-captured two-timing, but is he moving out? Us Weekly says the actor has decided to sell the $6.3 million Los Angeles estate he's been sharing with K.Stew for almost a year.

"He said there are too many memories," relays a source.

For any deep-pocketed Twi-Hards who want to get up close and creepily personal with Edward and Bella's space, here are some details on the property: The gated, Spanish Colonial spread includes sprawling grounds and a screening room that can accommodate 150 people.

In the aftermath of the scandal, Pattinson reportedly spent time holed up at Reese Witherspoon's Ojai, Calif., ranch before cleaning up to promote "Cosmopolis." Stewart, meanwhile, is said to be dividing her time between her parents nearby home and the pad of her friend Scout Taylor-Compton, but hasn't officially vacated Pattinson's digs.

"Rob doesn't hate her and he's not mad," sighs a source, who says the two are "talking." "He just doesn't get why she did it. He loves her and thinks about her constantly."

And what of that dubious report from OK! magazine that alleges Pattinson has been receiving "sexy, funny texts" from Rihanna, who's friends with his pal Katy Perry?

"Ridiculous," a source assures GossipDavid.com.

Besides, RiRi still seems hung up on her bad-news ex. Read on …

