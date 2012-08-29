Romance Report for Aug. 29

Katy Hoping to Upgrade Rob's Pal Status?

It's always amusing when the tabloids take on the role of matchmaker, so prepare to be tickled by the latest issue of Us Weekly, which plays the game of love with the recently broken hearts of Robert Pattinson and Katy Perry.

"Katy wants Rob," declares the mag. Seems the popster, whose brief, misguided entanglement with John Mayer apparently ended by email (oof), wouldn't mind a shot with the Kristen Stewart-betrayed actor.

Pattinson, 26, has been pals with Perry, 27, for several years and reportedly offered her support during her marital meltdown from Russell Brand late last year. Word is, she's done the same for him in the wake of the cheating scandal.

"Katy would secretly love to land Rob," says a source seemingly privy to the singer's innermost thoughts. "But she won't admit it."

Pattinson appears to tick off several boxes in Perry's turn-on column: He's handsome, tall, funny and British.

Working in Katy's favor, notes an observer, is she's "the opposite of Kristen," as evidenced by the nerd getup she wore while posing with Rob at the 2010 Teen Choice Awards (left).

"When they met, he was a sweet kid -- awkward and shy," shares a source. "But he's grown up a lot."

That ostensible maturity, hard-won by time, fame and two-timing, was apparently on display during a dinner meet-up a deux on Aug. 23 at Soho House in Los Angeles, where they bonded over their respective unluckiness in love (Gossip Cop, however, says the rendezvous didn't happen).

"She was jokey with him and a little touchy-feely," an eyewitness relays to Us. "They were flirting."

