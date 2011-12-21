Romance Report for Dec. 21

By Kat Giantis

Holiday Honeys

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux have kept a relatively low profile this month, other than a date night a few days back at a Tex-Mex restaurant in Los Angeles. But the joined-at-the-hip squeezes are making sure to highlight their coupled-up status during this festive time of year with a major commitment: a joint holiday card.

"We wish you and your family a holiday season full of happiness & joy," reads the red-colored missive, which was obtained by LaineyGossip. "A donation has been made in your name to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital and Best Friends Animal Society." It's signed, "With warmth and love, Jen and Justin."

