Romance Report for Dec. 29

By Kat Giantis

Messing Around

That was fast. A little more than a week after Debra Messing announced that her decade-long marriage to producer Daniel Zelman was kaput, she's jumped into a new romance. The actress, 43, is reportedly seeing Will Chase, her co-star in the forthcoming NBC series "Smash."

"Debra and Will have been together for about six weeks," a source tells Us Weekly. "She is completely smitten with him."

But the relationship has apparently left some damage in its wake. People reports that Chase, 41, recently separated from his wife of two years, Broadway actress Stephanie Gibson. They have no children, although he has two daughters from a previous marriage.

"It all happened very fast, and it's a difficult situation," an insider adds to the mag.

Messing has a 7-year-old son with Zelman, with whom she continues to share a home.

"Will didn't break up Debra and Daniel," insists the Us snitch. "It was over before she met Will."