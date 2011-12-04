Romance Report for Dec. 5

Blake and Ryan Combine Their Food, Fingers During Wholesome Date Night

By Kat Giantis

Just six months ago, Blake Lively was the subject of oddly detailed reports about what she ate and drank while globe-trotting with Leonardo DiCaprio (remember their homemade whipped cream outing?). Now, the same tasty shtick is being used to promote her romance with Ryan Reynolds.

People magazine reports the so far snooze-y flames had an "old-fashioned date" on Friday night while walking hand in hand through a holiday festival in Ridgefield, Conn.

In between dodging carolers and horse-drawn carriages, Blake, 24, and Ryan, 35, popped into a sweet shop, where they "tried a few samples of ice cream off of those little spoons," relays an eyewitness.

And then what happened (we asked breathlessly)?

"They picked their own flavors, English Toffee and Chocolate Fudge Brownie, but put them in the same cup and shared it," continued the spy, who presumably could barely contain an "awww" from escaping his/her lips in recalling the encounter with the "very nice" pair.

"They left holding hands," swoons the snitch. "They just blended in. They seemed very happy together. They were very excited about the ice cream."

Another bystander recalls to Radar Online that Lively and Reynolds were "whispering to each other all night, and were laughing while they walked around. They looked like a regular couple, and they were really cute when they would check out stores and smile at each other."

Anything else?

Raves the onlooker, "They were so cute together, and he's so attractive!"

