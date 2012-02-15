Romance Report for Feb. 15

By Kat Giantis

As Chris Brown's parade of entitled smugness continues on Twitter (his latest rant-cum-threat: "DEAR MEDIA.. Ur plan is not working.. I'm not going anywhere so get used to me"), Us Weekly claims he's using his vicious 2009 assault on Rihanna to pick up chicks.

In a story that we hope for the sake of our already shaken faith in humanity is untrue, the mag says the tantrum-prone singer sidled up to "an attractive brunette" at a Grammy gift lounge on Feb. 10 and said the following: "Can I get your number? I promise I won't beat you!"

According to the unlucky woman in question, "He and his friends laughed, then one yelled, 'That's his new line!' Ugh! I wanted to throw up."

Brown's rep, who deserves a wee bit of sympathy for having the worst job on Earth, offered a denial, although not exactly an emphatic one, telling Us, "I'd be surprised if Chris said something that stupid."

The spokesman added to Wonderwall, "That is absurd and absolutely not true. He did not say that nor would he joke about that."

Would you be surprised? Tell us in the comments, then click on for less horrifying romance news ...

RELATED: Reunion for Chris and Rihanna?