Romance Report for Feb. 28: PDA Galore Edition

By Kat Giantis

Feb. 28, 2012

Robsten Make News by Acting Like a Normal Couple

Just days after a fuzzy photo surfaced showing Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart in a rare moment of unguarded coziness during a pal's birthday party, they got their PDA on in a more public setting.

According to People mag, the dressed-down "Twilight" honeys were "quite affectionate" while attending a pre-Oscars shindig at the Los Angeles home of superagent Ari Emanuel, an event that attracted everyone from the Kardashians to Miley Cyrus and her boyfriend, Liam Hemsworth.

"[They] seemed very comfortable and sweet with each other," says an onlooker.

After the bash, Robsten headed to the Chateau Marmont, where the Daily Mail caught them holding hands while walking through the bar.