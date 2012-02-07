Romance Report for Feb. 7: Rifts, Reunions and Rumors

M.I.A. Bronfman gossip Wonderwall

Rift Rumors Hit M.I.A. and Billion-Heir Fiancé

M.I.A. apparently has more to worry about right now than dealing with the post-Super Bowl wrath of Madonna (thunder-stealing is not cool with Queen Madge) and coughing up any fines incurred from her controversy-generating finger flipping.

The New York Daily News believes the British singer has called it quits with her fiancé, musician and businessman (not to mention Seagrams scion) Benjamin Bronfman.

According to the paper, M.I.A. has been holing up in London, while their son, Ikhyd (yes, Ikhyd), who turns 3 this weekend, has been in New York with his dad (Bronfman's philanthropist mom, Sherry, is said to be pitching in on child-care duties).

Another insider claims the singer, who began dating Bronfman in 2008, "sometimes goes six weeks without seeing" the tyke.

Reps for the pair have yet to comment.