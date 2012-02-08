Romance Report for Feb. 8

By Kat Giantis

Courteney: No Man Since David

Howard Stern's reputation as human truth serum remained intact on Wednesday when Courteney Cox called in to his radio show and opened up about her split from David Arquette.

"I've not had a man since David," admitted the "Cougar Town" star, 47, who amicably separated from the actor-cum-"Dancing With the Stars" contestant in October of 2010. "I'm really not ready. ... I was in a marriage for a very long time."

Besides, she added, "No guy has asked me out. ... I'm not saying I'm not ready to have a make-out session, but it just makes me nervous. I don't like to go out in general."

The actress did fess up that she's "made out with one guy" but didn't divulge details.

"That guy from the show, right?" prompted Howard, in an apparent reference to rumors that she'd hooked up with her co-star, Josh Hopkins.

Sidestepped Courteney, "Maybe."

She also revealed that she's met Arquette's girlfriend, Christina McLarty.

"She's really nice, she's really pretty," said Cox. "She had a good sense of humor. ... Very tall; I'm not. Very young; I'm not."

And it turns out David, with whom she shares 7-year-old daughter Coco, has been urging her to date: "He says to me, 'Courteney, it's time. Get out there.' Right now, I'm not quite ready to date. I'm getting closer."

When Howard asked about the possibility of a reconciliation with Arquette, Cox hesitated.

"The truth of the matter is that we love each other so much. We have such affection for each other, but we are very different," she explained. "I'm a homebody. ... David, he doesn't drink anymore, he's completely sober, but he likes to go out and dance. He really is a very gregarious guy. He's very outgoing. I'm much more of an introvert."

Still, "There's a huge part of my life with David, no question, but I feel like right now our relationship is probably better than it would be if we lived together," allowed Courteney. "It's definitely better than it used to be."