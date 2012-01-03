Romance Report for Jan. 3

Jennifer Lopez Casper Smart Wonderwall gossip

By Kat Giantis

J.Lo's Miami Make-Out

It seems only fitting that Jennifer Lopez spent part of the New Year's weekend partying with dancer beau Casper Smart at a Miami Beach club named Amnesia, because from the looks of things, she's doing her best to forget estranged hubby Marc Anthony.

People mag says J.Lo, 42, and her slab-of-vealcake honey, 24, boogied down and puckered up into the wee hours after arriving at the hot spot on Thursday night.

"They were very sexy with each other, dancing and bouncing around and making out," recalls a spy. "They couldn't help but attract attention, although Jennifer was trying to lie low from onlookers."

Another source observed that the "America Idol" judge "looked very happy."

The next day, J.Lo treated Casper and her (other) kids, 3-year-old twins Emme and Max, to a cruise on a friend's $10 million yacht.

"Jennifer and Casper held hands and had their arms around each other," tattles a spy. "The twins were having fun, and everyone seemed to get along."

The age-mismatched couple of two-plus months reportedly rang in the new year over dinner with pals at the Soho Beach House, and on Monday, a tank-topped, dressed-down J.Lo was snapped holding hands with Smart during a shopping expedition.

"Jennifer wants to keep a low-profile," adds a snitch, explaining that she has been hiding behind sunglasses and eschewing makeup to escape detection.

Keep reading for lots more couples news ...