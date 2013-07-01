Romance Report for July 1

Prince Harry: Proceeding With Caution

Prince Harry danced and partied into the wee small hours with squeeze Cressida Bonas at the Glastonbury music festival over the weekend. But despite their revelry, which included the ginger-topped royal, 28, joining the blue-blooded blonde, 24, backstage to check out a Rolling Stones performance, he appears to be keeping the romance low-key.

People says Harry is going "carefully and slowly" with Bonas, whom he began dating shortly before he was caught with his pants down in Las Vegas last summer. In addition to being forgiving, Cressida is "gentle and sweet," says an insider, who adds that Harry's inner circle likes her.