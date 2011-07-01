Romance Report for July 1: Stealthy Squeezes and Banana-Adjacent PDA

By Kat Giantis

Jennifer Aniston has been uncharacteristically public with suddenly serious squeeze Justin Theroux, but she's not yet ready to brave the red carpet as a couple.

At the Los Angeles premiere of "Horrible Bosses" on Thursday, Jen stepped out solo in her standard little black minidress, although it turns out Theroux wasn't too far away.

The London Daily Mail says the actor-screenwriter drove to the premiere with Aniston and "waited patiently" in the car as she walked the press gauntlet amid a flashbulb explosion. He apparently entered the theater a short time later through a side entrance.

After the premiere, Jen and Justin met up with her BFF, Courteney Cox, at an exclusive shindig at hot spot Colony.

"Jen had a glow to her and looked amazing," a source gushes to Us Weekly. "It was obvious she was in a good state of mind."

RELATED: Jen's see-through skirt and other style slip-ups