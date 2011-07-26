Romance Report for July 26: Wonder-ful Night Out for Leo and Blake  

By Kat Giantis

On the heels of their romantic getaway to Santa Barbara last week, Leonardo DiCaprio and Blake Lively enjoyed a low-profile musical night out in Los Angeles on Sunday, when they were spotted grooving to Stevie Wonder at the Hollywood Bowl.

After the show, the hat-obscured pair attempted to avoid paparazzi by ducking down in the back of a pal's car.

So, are we the only ones who imagine DiCaprio spending the next few days serenading the starlet with a favorite ditty from the concert, dubbing each one "their song"? Maybe he'll opt for something anvil-licious like "Signed, Sealed, Delivered I'm Yours," "I Just Called to Say I Love You" or "You Are the Sunshine of My Life"?

Or could he mess with her head and start humming "Part-Time Lover"? Inquiring minds want to know.

(And we're really, really sorry if you have "I Just Called to Say I Love You" stuck in your head for the rest of the day, but we didn't want to suffer alone.)

RELATED: Blake and other stars feeling blue