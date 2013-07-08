Romance Report for July 8

jennifer aniston justin theroux wedding

Jen and Justin's retail therapy

Their wedding may be on hold, but Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux still engaged in that most domestic of activities: running errands over a long holiday weekend. In an outing that should quell tabloid talk of trouble, the pair stepped out on Friday in Los Angeles, where they shared a smile as they stopped into clothing store Maxfield and a home décor store.

Jen, with her engagement ring flashing, toted a garment bag and a shopping bag; Justin was empty-handed, which presumably means the boutique didn't have his preferred brand of skinny jeans and second-skin t-shirts.

Chances are also good that Aniston and Theroux didn't stop for a Big Mac on the way home to their massive, under-renovation $21 million Bel Air mansion.

