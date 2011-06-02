Romance Report for June 2: Into the Wilde

By Kat Giantis

When Bradley Cooper isn't making the mademoiselles swoon by speaking French, he's apparently experiencing the joie de vivre that comes from a hot new romance. On the heels of reports that the almost A-lister got touchy-feely with Olivia Wilde during a "Hangover II" screening in New York on May 23, Us Weekly serves up more details on their recent coziness.

"They're definitely hooking up," proclaims a source.

And the newly single actress is supposedly keeping a close eye on the competition. As she hung out with Bradley in a VIP booth at the "Hangover" party, "Olivia acted jealous when other girls came up to him," alleges the snitch.

A couple nights before, Wilde partied with "good friend" Justin Timberlake at a "Saturday Night Live" afterparty, but she reportedly exited the shindig with Cooper. "She thought going with Bradley would make JT jealous," tattles the insider.

All this seems to be news to Olivia, however. On Thursday, she tweeted, "I think Us Weekly has the same sources who promised us WMDs in Iraq."

The mag claims the comely pair met last year when Wilde auditioned for Cooper's hit flick "Limitless," and they got back in touch in the wake of their respective splits.

The actor called time on his two-year romance with Renee Zellweger in March, while the "House" knockout split with her Italian prince husband in February after eight years of marriage.

Click on for more romance news ...

RELATED VIDEO: Wonderwall chats with the Wolfpack