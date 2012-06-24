Romance Report for June 25

Kim Kardashian Kanye West wonderwall gossip

By Kat Giantis

Kim and Kanye Hookup a PR Ploy?

"It's your heart you're playing with." So said Kim Kardashian when Oprah Winfrey asked if her romance with Kanye West is faker than oh, let's say her eyelashes.

"I couldn't sacrifice my heart for a publicity stunt," she stressed during the second half of the Kardashian family's Oprah sit-down, which aired Sunday night on the struggling OWN.

Other highlights from the chat: Kim confirmed that she purchased her honey a ridiculously expensive Lamborghini for his birthday, but she brushed off cohabitation whispers and insisted she has no imminent plans to become Mrs. West.

"I have to first get divorced," she noted. "I'm not thinking about marriage right now. To have him in my life this way, I think, says a lot about us."

Speaking of her drawn-out split from hubby-of-72-days Kris Humphries, he's still grumbling about their misguided, televised marriage. Click on for more ...