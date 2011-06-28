Romance Report for June 28: Tactile Twosomes and Divorce Deals

By Kat Giantis

Ready for another thrilling round of the Olivia Wilde Dating Game? Since calling it quits with her Italian prince hubby in February, the actress has been seen in the company of everyone from Ryan Gosling to Justin Timberlake to Bradley Cooper. Now, People mag reports she appeared "flirty" and "touchy-feely" with Jake Gyllenhaal during a recent night out at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles.

"At one point, he had his hand on hers," says a spy. "Olivia was very cool and wasn't fawning over Jake but seemed to like the attention he was giving her."

But at the end of the night, they made separate exits.

This is the latest sighting for the pair, who also hung out at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival in late April and chitchatted while bowling in Brooklyn a few days later. Both times, however, they were with friends, making the rendezvous seem more chummy than flirtatious (her rep confirms their pal status).

Olivia, for her part, recently announced that her pooch remains her only boyfriend; Jake has been flying solo since his awkward romance with Taylor Swift.

