Romance Report for June 4

By Kat Giantis

Kelly Osbourne Accessorizes, Starts Knot-Tying Talk

Just days after Us Weekly speculated that an engagement could be imminent for Kelly Osbourne, she set off a flurry of nuptial chatter when she hit the red carpet at Sunday's Miss USA pageant sporting a suspicious sparkler on her all-important finger.

But is the ring merely an eye-catching accessory, or could it be something more?

You'll recall that the violet-haired E! host, 27, has been dating vegan chef Matthew Mosshart, 28, for almost a year, and a source recently told Us that they are "serious" and "very much in love."

But that's as far as it goes for now. Kelly's rep assures Gossip Cop that she's not engaged.

On the plus side, "Matthew is such a sweet guy," gushes an Osbourne insider.

Ozzy's little girl was previously engaged to Luke Worrall, but their betrothal imploded in late 2010 amid allegations that he cheated.

"He's the worst thing that ever happened to me," tweeted a heartbroken Kelly. "He made a fool of me."

