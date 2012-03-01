Romance Report for March 1

Katy Perry Shows Off Mystery Man, Underpants

Even a simple airport run can turn into a romance rumor for Katy Perry. The soon-to-be-ex-Mrs. Russell Brand set off rebound talk when she hit LAX in the company of what one British tabloid trumpeted as a "mystery man."

"Katy tries a new Brand," said the ever-hopeful London Sun of the "handsome bearded stranger" who was joking and laughing with the popster as she caught a flight to Paris, where she stepped out in a sheer, undies- and butt cheek-exposing ensemble (left) for Fashion Week.

Turns out he's not a stranger at all, but her stylist and platonic pal, Johnny Wujek, whose meet-cute with Katy was chronicled last year by The New York Times.

"I met her about nine years ago at a fashion party," he told the paper. "She was with this cute model boy, and I was at the bar when she came up and asked me, 'Are you on my team or his?' and I said, 'His team.' We were at this really nice house up in the hills, and she turns around and screams across the party to her friend, 'See, I told you he was gay!'"

