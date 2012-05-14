Romance Report for May 14

KimYe Cuddle Courtside, Beneath Bowl Cut

The weekend turned into a primo PDA opportunity for Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, who couldn't keep their hands off each other when cameras were around. On Saturday, they cozied up courtside at the Staples Center while watching the Los Angeles Lakers take down the Denver Nuggets.

The next day, Yeezy turned up on the set of Kim's "Blade Runner"-esque photo shoot for Vogue Italia, which found her in a cropped wig that transformed her into a doppelganger of mom Kris Jenner.

West must have a soft spot for the Kardashian matriarch (shudder), because he was snapped puckering up with Kim while she was still in costume.

