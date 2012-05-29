Romance Report for May 29

By Kat Giantis

Rihanna Being Courted by NBA Player?

Two weeks after Rihanna unfollowed Chris Brown on Twitter, she's apparently made another move away from his pugnacious orbit. The New York Daily News says the chanteuse, 24, hung out with ink-stained New York Knicks player J.R. Smith in Miami over Memorial Day weekend.

On Sunday, she was spotted with Smith at hot spot LIV at the Fontainebleau Hotel, where she also chitchatted with her rumored ex, Drake.

This is the second sighting of RiRi and Smith in recent weeks. Earlier this month, In Touch spied them cozying up at a Manhattan club.

"They were very flirty in the club all night and holding hands," relayed a spy. "She was sitting on his lap and was really into him."

In keeping with Rihanna's soft spot for bad-boy types, Smith, 26, is not without his issues.

He was arrested on Thursday in Miami on an outstanding bench warrant for driving a scooter without a valid license. Two months earlier, the NBA fined him $25,000 for tweeting an "inappropriate" photo of model Tahiry Jones. He also spent a month in jail in 2009 on reckless driving charges after a 2007 accident that killed his friend, Andre Bell.

In other words, RiRi is still doggie paddling in the dating pool.

RELATED: Rihanna avoids Ashton dating questions