Romance Report for May 30

By Kat Giantis

Shaun White May Be the World's Greatest Hypnotist, Bar None

Bar Refaeli recently confessed to having crushes on both Justin Bieber and Tom Cruise, so it's not that improbable that she'd willingly cozy up to an adrenaline addict with flowing ginger locks.

The New York Post spied the newly crowned Hottest Woman in the World (per Maxim) getting up close and personal with snowboarder Shaun White on Monday night at SoHo hot spot Sway.

"They were all over each other," says an eyewitness. "They were dancing, hugging, kissing -- you name it."

But Refaeli, who split with Leonardo DiCaprio in May 2011 after five years of on-off togetherness, left solo around 3 a.m., although a gentlemanly White walked her out and offered her the use of his car.

This was the second sighting of the two in recent days. Over Memorial Day weekend, the bikini-loving supermodel biked around Central Park with the X-Games champ. Here's hoping Bar kept the peddling-while-texting to a minimum.

