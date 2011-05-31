Romance Report for May 31: Friendly Exes and Furtive Flames

By Kat Giantis

Ever since Blake Lively began hovering in Leonardo DiCaprio's A-list orbit, she's taken to wearing lots of ladylike white. From a paparazzi-caught hug on a yacht at the Cannes Film Festival to a stroll around the swanky Hotel Du Cap to a covert exit with the actor late last week from a hotel in Saint-Vincent, the "Gossip Girl" starlet can't seem to get enough of the snowy hue.

The latest sighting of Blake in white: She was fuzzily snapped holding hands with Leo during a post-dinner, moonlit walk in Monte Carlo on Friday.

"He looked very in love," an onlooker conclusion-leaps to Us.

Pipes in another spy who saw the pretty pair watching the Grand Prix on Sunday from on-board a yacht, "Her face lit up when Leo was talking."

An insider tells the mag that DiCaprio, 36, who recently called it quits with supermodel-cum-bikini enthusiast Bar Refaeli, has been "wining and dining" Lively, 23, for several weeks.

Other ways Leo has supposedly pulled "out all the stops to woo his sexy crush": helicopter rides and "glitzy" parties.

"He had introduced Blake as his girlfriend. I would say they're totally smitten!" kvells a source. "I've never seen him like this with a girl."