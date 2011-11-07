Romance Report for Nov. 7: Clooney and Keibler's Cabo Cuddling, and More

By Kat Giantis

Since hitting the jackpot in the George Clooney arm-candy lottery, Stacy Keibler has enjoyed, among other perks, a nice bump in her public profile, couture gowns galore and luxury getaways to sunny locales, including yet another trip south of the border.

For the second time in less than a month, the pair jetted off to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, where the leggy blonde was photographed getting touchy-feely with her A-list squeeze.

Stacy's PDA moves ranged from resting her hand on George's tuchus to putting her arm around his shoulders as he chauffeured her around in a golf cart on Friday.

Keibler also happily tweeted the same picture shared by everyone who's ever taken a beach vacation: a photo of her legs as she reclined in front of the ocean.

RELATED: Elisabetta: George was like a father to me