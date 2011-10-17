Romance Report for Oct. 17: Clooney Upgrades Keibler, and More
By Kat Giantis
George Clooney gave Stacy Keibler the best gift of all for her 32nd birthday on Friday: full-fledged girlfriend status. On Sunday night, the Oscar-winning arm-candy enthusiast proudly posed and exchanged affectionate looks with the ridiculously leggy blonde at the New York premiere of his new film, "The Descendants."
This represents a big promotion for Stacy from her previous appearances with the A-lister, when she worked the red carpet separately from her far more famous squeeze.
Clooney, 50, who has a history of showing off his honey du jour at high-profile events (Elisabetta Canalis, Sarah Larson, et al), also just treated Keibler to a trip to Cabo San Lucas.
George and Stacy aren't the only couple growing more comfortable in the public eye. Click on for more ...
