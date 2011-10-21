Romance Report for Oct. 21: Bieber's Private Movie for Selena, and More

By Kat Giantis

Justin Bieber's rep recently denied reports that he's dropped more than a million bucks wooing Selena Gomez, but he sure seems to know how to show a girl a good time.

The Winnipeg Free Press reports the Staples Center-reserving popster, 17, rented out a local movie theater on Thursday night so he and his 19-year-old squeeze could watch "Real Steel" all by their lonesome.

Justin posted a teaser pic of their outing on Instagram, which showed their feet up on empty seats. The caption: "Me and my besty watching a movie."

Among the many perks that come along with renting out an entire theater (e.g. not being annoyed by fellow patrons texting, talking or blocking your view) is downing cheesy goodness. The paper says they had pizza delivered during the flick.

RELATED: Justin and Selena and more of the week's best pics