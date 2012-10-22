Romance Report for Oct. 22

James Franco's Pretty Little New Girlfriend?

For all his hipster Renaissance man tendencies, James Franco is apparently pretty prosaic when it comes to dating. The New York Post says the scruffy actor, 34, is following the standard Hollywood formula by wooing a much younger co-star, namely, 22-year-old "Pretty Little Liars" blonde Ashley Benson, who appears with him in the forthcoming "Spring Breakers."

Sightings of the ostensible couple include them strolling around New York's Washington Square Park earlier this month and holding hands last week during a Halloween-themed outing in Los Angeles.

"They have been seeing each other for a little over a month," says a source, "but things are going well."

That presumably means Franco hasn't been lecturing Benson on, say, why he believes Baudelaire is superior to Rimbaud, or why his stint on "General Hospital" was a bold artistic expression, while her time on "Days of Our Lives" was just a job.