Romance Report for Oct. 26: Bruce Procreates, an Olsen Twin Snuggles, and More

Just because Bruce Willis qualifies for AARP membership, that won't keep him from taking on diaper duty. The bald-pated actor, 56, and his 35-year-old model wife, Emma Heming, are expecting their first child together.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2009, are "overjoyed with this news and they look forward to welcoming this newest addition into their family," his rep confirms in a statement (via Us Weekly and People).

The baby is reportedly due in early 2012.

Willis is already dad to daughters Rumer, 23, Scout, 20, and Tallulah, 17, with ex-wife Demi Moore, who seems to be working through her marital crisis with hot-tubbing husband Ashton Kutcher.

But the timing of Bruce's great expectations means that stork comparisons will inevitably be drawn with his onetime spouse, who has long expressed a desire to add to her brood.

Sighs an insider to Life & Style, a might insensitively, "Emma is living Demi's dream."