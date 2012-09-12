Romance Report for Sept. 12

By Kat Giantis

Robsten Rumor-Go-Round

Kristen Stewart insists she and Robert Pattinson are "totally fine" in the aftermath of her two-timing with married director Rupert Sanders, but insiders are telling a different story about the current state of their relationship.

"He is trying to slowly move on," a source tells Us Weekly. "He's leaning toward not taking her back. I think he's done with her now."

The starlet, 22, tried to lighten her usual glum-faced red-carpet attitude during the "On the Road" premiere last week at the Toronto International Film Festival, ostensibly as a way to soften up Pattinson, 26.

"[Rob's] impressed that Kristen is facing the music with a smile," a snitch tattles to Life & Style. "They are talking. She won't cut him loose. The old Kristen was moody. The new Kristen is smiling and shaking hands."

Word around TIFF was that the "Twilight" twosome were secretly back together, but according to Us, that's not the case, despite Stewart's best efforts.

"Kristen calls and texts him saying how much she misses him," relays a Rob confidante. "She's being really aggressive and isn't ready to let go."

Adds a K.Stew insider, "She's really ashamed of what happened."

But Pattinson is "humiliated," continues the spy, before pointing out that he "knows getting back together with Kristen would totally destroy his image."

