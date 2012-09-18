Romance Report for Sept. 18

Playing a Game of Kat and Mau5

One year after Kat Von D finally pulled the plug on her fickle romance with fidelity-challenged fiancé Jesse James, she has rebounded with DJ (and fellow tattoo enthusiast) Deadmau5.

"Yeah, im [in] love... inb4 I find a [bleep] to give over the Internet implodes over it ;) at least I'm happy!," tweeted Deadmau5 (otherwise known as Joel Zimmerman when he's out of his oversized mouse helmet) on Sunday.

The following day, the Canadian spinner took to Facebook and posted 43 photos of Von D, who can be seen cuddling with her new squeeze's beloved kitty, Professor Meowingtons.

Deadmau5, 31, was also snapped playfully strangling Kat, 30, a moment that at best tempts fate and at worst will be used to illustrate any future breakup reports.

In response to the romance rumblings, Kat tweeted, "I got a good feeling about this one, too... ❤"

After their social media confirmation, the tatted-up twosome took a more old-school approach to showing off their relationship: With Kat decked out in a cleavage-heavy red dress, they walked hand-in-hand around Los Angeles with paparazzi in tow.