Romance Report for Sept. 20: Rosie O'Donnell's New Squeeze and More

Rosie

By Kat Giantis

Rosie O'Donnell's need for a caffeine fix has netted her a new girlfriend. People mag says the TV host is seeing blond business exec Michelle Rounds, whom she stepped out with Monday night in New York for her annual Rosie Theater Kids Gala (see a pic here).

"They met at a Starbucks a few months ago," shares a source. "They are adorable together and are very, very happy."

Rosie has four kids with former missus Kelly Carpenter. They split in 2007, three years after tying the knot.

O'Donnell, 49, was most recently linked to artist Tracy Kachtick-Anders, but their year-plus relationship reportedly fizzled out in February.