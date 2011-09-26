Romance Report for Sept. 26: Kim's Rock-Free Finger and More

Rock-Free Finger

We figured Kim Kardashian would eventually have a Popeye-sized bicep on her left arm from constantly hauling around her kiwi-sized engagement ring. But she admits the sparkler isn't glued to her digit, and people shouldn't draw any conclusions by its absence.

"I don't wear it to work out," Mrs. Kris Humphries tells WWD. "I was leaving the gym ... and I didn't have my ring on and there was all these photographers taking pictures and I said to my sister, 'Just watch, Kourtney. You will see a story [with the headline], 'Kim Without Her Ring. Trouble in Paradise.'"

Kim says she often sees women at the gym sporting earrings, but "I can't do it." She also needs to be bauble-free at bedtime: "For some reason, I need it all off."

